Pitt Volleyball’s Olivia Babcock again recognized by ACC for offensive performance

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Volleyball’s Olivia Babcock was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season.

Babcock, the reigning AVCA National Player of the Year, delivered an impressive performance over the weekend, averaging a conference-best 6.94 points per set, 6.00 kills per set, 3.13 digs per set, and 1.38 blocks per set while maintaining a .455 hitting percentage.

In a standout match against No. 18 Miami on Friday night, Babcock recorded a season-high 30 kills with a .519 hitting percentage, committing only three errors on 52 swings. She also contributed 14 digs, five blocks, and two aces.

Babcock continued her dominant play against Florida State, achieving a double-double with 18 kills and 11 digs, while tying the match high with six blocks. She hit .361 during the match, leading her team with seven more kills than the next closest player.

The No. 6 Panthers are set to continue their road games against Notre Dame on Friday night and rival No. 4 Louisville on Sunday.

