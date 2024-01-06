Pitt Vs. Louisville preview: Everything you need to know

LOUISVILLE — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt traveled out to Louisville, Kentucky on Friday in preparation for its next game, a 12 p.m. tip off against the Louisville Cardinals.

Let’s dive into the preview for this one.

PITT’S OUTLOOK

Pitt is now 9-5 (0-3 ACC) after losing to No. 8 North Carolina at home on Tuesday. While a loss to a top-ten team is never going to kill your season, Tuesday’s game dropped the Panthers to 0-3 in league play, and with two games against Duke and one against Syracuse in the near future, this could make for a really rough start to the ACC slate if Pitt doesn’t turn things around quickly.

But before the Panthers move onto those three games, they will have to take care of Louisville.

LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (5-8, 0-2 ACC)

Payne’s Cardinals went an abysmal 4-28 last year. While they have already surpassed last year’s win total, things aren’t looking too bright for the struggling program. This year has been a roller coaster already, with bad losses to mid-major programs, off-court unfortunate news, and more.

