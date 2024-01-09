Local

Pitt vs. No. 11 Duke preview: Everything you need to know

By George Michalowski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Basketball

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

On Tuesday night in Pittsburgh, Jeff Capel’s Pitt Panthers will host Jon Scheyer’s Duke Blue Devils on ESPN at 9 p.m. at the Petersen Events Center. Let’s dive into the preview for Pitt (10-5, 1-3 ACC) Vs. No. 11 Duke (11-3, 2-1 ACC).

Pitt is now 10-5 (1-3) after picking up its first ACC win of the year over the weekend in Louisville.

The Panthers earned a nice bounce-back win after falling in two straight, but against Louisville, it is hard to take much away from the win especially heading into another ranked matchup. This time, the Panthers will play host to Duke as part of the Inaugural Hoops4ALS Men’s Basketball Games. On Jan. 20, Pitt will travel down to Duke to once again face off against the Blue Devils.

