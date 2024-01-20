Pitt Vs. No. 7 Duke Preview: Everything You Need to Know

This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

On Saturday night, Pitt will have its chance at redemption down in Durham, North Carolina.

The Panthers (10-7, 1-5 ACC) will take on the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils at the historic Cameron Indoor Stadium, just 11 days after losing to Duke by 22 at home.

Let’s dive into the game preview for Saturday’s contest.

No. 7 DUKE BLUE DEVILS (13-3, 4-1 ACC)

HEAD COACH

Jon Scheyer (2nd Season)

Scheyer’s Blue Devils are hot — coming into the game with eight-straight wins. Since its first win over Pitt, Duke played one game, taking down Georgia Tech by five points in Durham, North Carolina. The Blue Devils have since had an entire week away from game action and will be fully rested heading into round two against the Panthers.

