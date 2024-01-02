Pitt vs. No. 8 North Carolina preview: Everything you need to know

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

On Tuesday night, Pitt will host North Carolina in front of a national audience on ESPN.

Let’s dive into the preview for Pitt Vs. No. 8 UNC.

PITT’S OUTLOOK

Pitt sits at 9-4 (0-2 ACC) after blowing a double-digit second-half lead to Syracuse on the road over the weekend. The Panthers earned big contributions from Bub Carrington (17 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists), Guillermo Diaz-Graham (14 points, 5 rebounds), and others, but turned the ball over 15 times and shot less than 50% from the free-throw line, letting the Orange back into the ball game. Behind Quadir Copeland, Judah Mintz, and company, Syracuse stormed back and handed Pitt its second ACC loss of the year.

Tuesday, Pitt has an opportunity to move on from the loss and earn a massive win in front of its home fans. The Tar Heels of North Carolina are back on the front lines of the college basketball world, ranking in the top ten once again after a let-down season last year.

