Local

Pitt vs. Syracuse part 2: Everything to know before Panthers’ return to court

By George Michalowski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Ishmael Leggett J.J. Starling Pittsburgh guard Ishmael Leggett, left, is defended by Syracuse guard J.J. Starling during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) (Adrian Kraus/AP)

By George Michalowski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

On Tuesday night, Pitt basketball returns after one week of rest following its loss to No. 11 Duke at home.

The Panthers are in need of a win, sitting at 10-6 on the season and just 1-4 in conference play so far. However, the Orange won’t be an easy victory. Pitt lost to Syracuse back on Dec. 30, 81-73, blowing a double-digit lead to Adrian Autry’s squad. 

Let’s dive into the preview for the second edition of Pitt Vs. Syracuse.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST TIME?

Pitt turned the ball over a season-high 15 times against Syracuse last time out.  The Panthers also hit just 46% of their free-throw attempts in the loss, making 11 of their 24 attempts. Off the bench, Quadir Copeland led the Orange on a ferocious comeback, getting to the free-throw line 15 times in the win for Syracuse.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh school, business closings and delays
  • ‘In my heart forever’: Loved ones remember woman found stabbed to death near Geneva College
  • Mike Tomlin walks off podium after question about future
  • VIDEO: Neville Motel badly damaged by fire
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read