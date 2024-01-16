Pitt vs. Syracuse part 2: Everything to know before Panthers’ return to court

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

On Tuesday night, Pitt basketball returns after one week of rest following its loss to No. 11 Duke at home.

The Panthers are in need of a win, sitting at 10-6 on the season and just 1-4 in conference play so far. However, the Orange won’t be an easy victory. Pitt lost to Syracuse back on Dec. 30, 81-73, blowing a double-digit lead to Adrian Autry’s squad.

Let’s dive into the preview for the second edition of Pitt Vs. Syracuse.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST TIME?

Pitt turned the ball over a season-high 15 times against Syracuse last time out. The Panthers also hit just 46% of their free-throw attempts in the loss, making 11 of their 24 attempts. Off the bench, Quadir Copeland led the Orange on a ferocious comeback, getting to the free-throw line 15 times in the win for Syracuse.

