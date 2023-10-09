Pitt vs. Wake Forest game time announced

It may not be a noon kickoff, but Pitt can officially put its stretch of primetime matchups in the rear-view mirror when it travels to play Wake Forest in two weeks.

Pitt will kickoff against Wake Forest at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, with the game being played at WF’s BB&T Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. It will be broadcast on the ACC Network, with a TV team to be announced at a later date.

It’s just the third meeting all-time between Pitt and Wake Forest.

