Pitt vs. Wake Forest game time announced

By WPXI.com News Staff and Karl Ludwig

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Pitt at Louisville LOUISVILLE, KY - OCTOBER 22: The ACC logo is seen on down and distance markers on the sideline before the college football game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Louisville Cardinals on October 22, 2022, at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It may not be a noon kickoff, but Pitt can officially put its stretch of primetime matchups in the rear-view mirror when it travels to play Wake Forest in two weeks.

Pitt will kickoff against Wake Forest at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, with the game being played at WF’s BB&T Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. It will be broadcast on the ACC Network, with a TV team to be announced at a later date.

It’s just the third meeting all-time between Pitt and Wake Forest.

