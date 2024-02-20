Pitt-Wake Forest Preview: Everything You Need to Know

This story originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

On Tuesday night, Pitt will play a crucial ACC matchup on the road in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The Panthers will take on Wake Forest, a fellow NCAA Tournament bubble team.

PITT’S OUTLOOK

Pitt beat Wake Forest at home on Jan. 31, and since then, has not lost another game. Pitt is now up to 17-8 overall and 8-6 in ACC play, and Tuesday night’s game has massive implications as it comes on the road in a Quad 1 environment.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group