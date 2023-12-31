Local

Pitt WBB displays struggles as ACC play approaches

By Zachary Weiss - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pitt WBB displays struggles as ACC play approaches FILE PHOTO: A basketball swishes through the net after a score by Pittsburgh against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 83-72. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

By Zachary Weiss - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Thursday was Pitt Women’s Basketball Coach Tory Verdi’s birthday, but a 56-39 victory over Le Moyne did not make it a happy one, rather it appeared he was ready to explode as he readied for the press conference.

Verdi is never one to sugarcoat anything, and a lackluster effort in which his team not only struggled to figure out Le Moyne, but trailed after a quarter meant there was no postgame celebration in the locker room.

A lot frustrated Verdi, but he felt his team had played to the level of their opponents.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 3 men facing charges in connection with disappearance, death of Westmoreland County man
  • Who Steelers should root for in Week 17 to maximize playoff odds
  • 4 Pennsylvania Powerball players win $50,000 prizes in final drawing of 2023
  • VIDEO: Community supports families impacted by deadly fire with fundraiser at skate rink in Donora
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read