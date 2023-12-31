Pitt WBB displays struggles as ACC play approaches

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Thursday was Pitt Women’s Basketball Coach Tory Verdi’s birthday, but a 56-39 victory over Le Moyne did not make it a happy one, rather it appeared he was ready to explode as he readied for the press conference.

Verdi is never one to sugarcoat anything, and a lackluster effort in which his team not only struggled to figure out Le Moyne, but trailed after a quarter meant there was no postgame celebration in the locker room.

A lot frustrated Verdi, but he felt his team had played to the level of their opponents.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group