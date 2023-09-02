Pitt welcomes Cal, SMU and Stanford to ACC

PITTSBURGH — The seemingly never-ending ‘will they, won’t they’ in regard to ACC expansion reached a boiling point Friday morning as the conference received enough votes to officially extend invitations to Cal, Stanford and SMU.

The ACC needed 12 ‘yes’ votes to expand, and with North Carolina State flipping in favor of expansion, it received the 12 votes it needed.

Pitt was one of the 12 schools in favor of expansions, and Chancellor Joan Gabel and Athletic Director Heather Lyke officially welcomed the three newcomers Friday morning.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group