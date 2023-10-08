Pitt will face hot, unbeaten Louisville in return from bye week

PITTSBURGH — Jeff Brohm is in just his first season as the Louisville head coach, back again for the first time since he serves as the Cardinals’ associate head coach and offensive coordinator, and it’s safe to say that expectations are high through six games.

Louisville, fresh off a huge win over No. 10 Notre Dame, enters the second half of its schedule on the road at Acrisure Stadium. At 6-0 and likely inside — or just about there — the top 20, it will be a game the Cards will be expected to win — and one that Pitt will need to play spoiler.

The game will be broadcast on The CW Network, Pitt’s second time on the CW Network, and the broadcast crew will be revealed on Monday. It’s yet another non-noon kick.

