Pitt will kickoff against No. 4 Florida State on national TV

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pitt Football 2020 Training Camp (Pitt Athletics/Pitt Athletics)

PITTSBURGH — In the immediate wake of a blowout loss to No. 14 Notre Dame Saturday night, next weekend’s Pitt kickoff time was revealed.

Pitt will kick off against No. 4 Florida State at 3:30 p.m., and it will be broadcast on ESPN. A national audience will be able to watch the Panthers host the Seminoles.

A broadcast crew — and further how-to-watch information — will be revealed early this coming week.

