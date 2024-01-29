Pitt will spread it out, speed it up offensively in 2024

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pitt ran a pro-style offense under Frank Cignetti Jr. over the last two seasons, whether it was the offensive scheme, the play-calling, the personnel or actually teaching the offense, it was largely a failure.

The numbers don’t look too bad in 2022, with All-American running back Israel Abanikanda in the fold, but the offense as a whole tanked in 2023. It was a disastrous season that ultimately cost Cignetti his job and led to an almost entirely new offensive staff.

Kade Bell was hired to serve as the new offensive coordinator, arriving as a first-time Power Four coordinator from Western Carolina, and he’s since been joined by running backs coach Lindsey Lamar (Howard), offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau (Western Carolina) and tight ends coach and special team’s coordinator Jacob Bronowski (Miami (Oh.)).

It’s a new offensive staff, with only Tiquan Underwood returning from last season’s staff, and it’s significantly younger and less experienced. And it will operate far differently.

“I looked all over the country, an extensive search, and I hired a guy I didn’t know,” Narduzzi told the ACC Network. “But I hired him for his intelligence. I think he’s really smart, he’s got energy, he’s enthusiastic, I think he calls a great game. We’re gonna spread it out, tempo a little bit, something we haven’t done at Pitt, and I think it’s gonna not only help our football team, it’s gonna help our defense as well...”

