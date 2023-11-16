Pitt will wear blue on Senior Night against Boston College

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt will host Boston College at Acrisure Stadium Thursday night in not just the home finale but Senior Night. It will be an emotional night for Panthers playing their final time at home.

Pitt will rock its blue uniforms against the Eagles, wearing gold helmets with a blue Cathedral stripe and script, blue jerseys with gold numbers and blue pants with a gold Cathedral stripe down each leg.

It’s become somewhat of a Senior Night tradition for Pitt, and it will continue as the Seniors are honored just before Thursday night’s 7 p.m. kickoff.

