Local

Pitt will wear blue on Senior Night against Boston College

By Karl Ludwig - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pitt will wear blue on Senior Night against Boston College (Pitt Athletics/Pitt Athletics)

By Karl Ludwig - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt will host Boston College at Acrisure Stadium Thursday night in not just the home finale but Senior Night. It will be an emotional night for Panthers playing their final time at home.

Pitt will rock its blue uniforms against the Eagles, wearing gold helmets with a blue Cathedral stripe and script, blue jerseys with gold numbers and blue pants with a gold Cathedral stripe down each leg.

It’s become somewhat of a Senior Night tradition for Pitt, and it will continue as the Seniors are honored just before Thursday night’s 7 p.m. kickoff.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘Nobody had my permission’: Mother speaking out after her son’s hair was cut by barber at school
  • Body pulled from Allegheny River identified as missing Springdale man
  • BIG WINNER: $2.26M jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold at local grocery store
  • VIDEO: CDC: 22 toddlers sickened by lead exposure linked to applesauce pouches
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read