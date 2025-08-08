Pitt women’s soccer to kick off exciting season with themed events, special promotions

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh Panthers women’s soccer team is set to kick off an exciting season at Ambrose Urbanic Field, featuring 11 home matches and a full promotional schedule.

The season includes games against top-ranked teams such as No. 16 Santa Clara on Aug. 31, No. 7 Stanford on Sept. and No. 2 Notre Dame on Oct. 30. Fans can enjoy various promotions throughout the season, including youth team recognition, postgame autograph and Happy Hour Thursdays.

The season opener against Xavier on August 14 will see the first 250 fans receive a 2025 Pitt Women’s Soccer Team poster. This marks the beginning of a season filled with themed events and special promotions.

Youth Team Recognition invites local youth soccer teams to participate in game day activities and receive in-game shout-outs. Postgame autographs provide kids the chance to meet the team after every home game.

Happy Hour Thursdays offer fans 50% off domestic beers at the concession stand from the time gates open until kickoff during every Thursday home game. Other notable events include Soccer Night in Pittsburgh on Aug. 21 and Pups at the Pitch on Sept. 4, where dog owners can bring their pets and receive Pitt-branded pet bandanas and bowls, as well as the Pink Game on Oct. 17, where the first 250 fans receive a pink Pitt shirt.

