Pitt women’s soccer kicks off season with 2-0 win over Xavier

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh women’s soccer team kicked off the season with a 2-0 win over Xavier University at Ambrose Urbanic Field Thursday night.

Freshman Katie Ellermeyer and Sophomore Lola Abraham each scored second-half goals, helping new head coach Ben Waldrum to his first win.

The Panthers broke through in the 52nd minute when Ellermeyer scored her first collegiate goal, after a chaotic sequence in front of the goal. Abraham extended the lead in the 83rd minute with a powerful shot into the upper net, sealing the win for Pitt.

Goalie Ellie Breech and the Panthers’ defense held strong, achieving a clean sheet despite facing 13 shots from Xavier. Breech made five crucial saves, contributing to her 11th career shutout.

Captain Olivia Lee led the defense, with freshman Sophie Rourke impressing in her debut. Margaret Wilde made a significant impact off the bench, providing two assists in just 38 minutes of play. Her physicality helped outwork the Xavier defense, leading to crucial scoring opportunities for Pitt. Pitt’s victory improved their record to 7-0-1 in opening games over the past eight seasons.

The Panthers also maintained their dominance over Xavier at Ambrose Urbanic Field, moving to 3-0 at home and leading the all-time series 4-1-1.

Six players made their debuts for Pitt, including Mariama Dabo, Hannah Minogue, Alia Jaidi and Rourke, who started the match, while Ellermeyer and Adoo Philomina Yina made an impact off the bench.

Pitt’s next match is on the road Sunday against Monmouth. The first kick is set for 1 p.m.

