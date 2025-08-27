Pitt women’s soccer looking to stay undefeated when they take on Cal State Fullerton Thursday

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt women’s soccer team is looking to stay undefeated when it returns to the pitch Thursday night to take on Cal State Fullerton. It’s part of a six-game homestead.

The Panthers, who are sitting at 4-0-0, have demonstrated strong defensive and offensive capabilities, outscoring their opponents 9-1 and securing three shutouts in their first four matches.

The team has seen contributions from five different goal scorers, with freshman Katie Ellermeyer leading the charge with four goals, tying her for the ACC lead in goals and game-winning goals.

Sophomore Lola Abraham has made a strong return from a knee injury, scoring in two of the first four games and playing significant minutes in each match.

Junior captain Olivia Lee has been a stalwart in defense, playing the full 90 minutes in all four games this season. The Panthers’ goalkeeping duo of Ellie Breech and Abby Reisz has been formidable, combining for 16 saves and a .941 save percentage.

Under the leadership of new coach Ben Waldrum, the Panthers have achieved victories in each of their first four matches, marking a successful start to his tenure. Pitt has utilized a different starting lineup in each of its matches, showcasing the depth and versatility of the squad.

Senior goalie Ellie Breech has been particularly impressive, recording clean sheets in both of her starts this season and maintaining her status as the program’s career leader in goalie wins. Freshman Adi Bianchin has made an impact with assists in two of her three games played, sharing the team lead in assists with veteran forward Margaret Wilde.

