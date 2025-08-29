Pitt women’s soccer suffers narrow defeat to Cal State Fullerton

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt women’s soccer team suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Cal State Fullerton on Thursday evening at Ambrose Urbanic Field, dropping their season record to 4-1-0.

Despite dominating the match with an 18-8 shot advantage and generating nine corners, the Panthers were unable to score against a resilient Titans defense.

Cal State Fullerton’s Isabella Cruz scored the decisive goal in the 16th minute, capitalizing on a layoff from Sail Bozinovic and a deflection off Pitt goalie Ellie Breech.

Pitt’s Margaret Wilde nearly equalized in the 43rd minute, but her left-footed strike was thwarted by a crucial foot save from Titans goalie Isaac Ranson.

The Panthers maintained pressure throughout the second half, holding possession and attacking with crosses and through balls, but could not break through the Titans’ defense.

The loss marks only the fifth home defeat for Pitt in the past four seasons.

Pitt will look to rebound as they host Santa Clara at Ambrose Urbanic Field on Sunday in the second game of their six-game homestand.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group