Local

Pitt Wrestling promotes alum Jake Wentzel to assistant coach

By Dominic Campbell - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Jake Wentzel Stanford's Shane Griffith celebrates after defeating Pittsburgh's Jake Wentzel during their 165-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships Saturday, March 20, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

By Dominic Campbell - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pitt wrestling promoted prestigious alum Jake Wentzel from volunteer assistant coach to assistant coach, the program announced on Tuesday.

The NCAA changed a rule allowing for volunteer assistant coaches to become full-time coaches, something that head coach Keith Gavin took full advantage of as he makes Wentzel his third assistant coach. Wentzel joins other assistant coaches Drew Headlee and Luke Pletcher on the Pitt wrestling coaching staff.

Wentzel wrestled for Pitt from 2016-22 and finished with a storied career. He won the ACC and qualified for the NCAA Championships from 2020-22 at 165 pounds. His best season came at the 2021 NCAA Championships, where he made it to the final match, but lost to No. 8 Shane Griffith of Stanford in a 6-2 decision.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Primanti Bros. celebrating 90 years of operation with 33-cent sandwiches Tuesday
  • ‘Heinz Field’ makes a comeback thanks to Kraft Heinz donation to Aliquippa School District
  • ‘It’s everywhere’: A look at how officials are handling the drug problem in Pittsburgh
  • VIDEO: Police report details conditions in North Fayette home where 27 dachshunds were seized
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read