Pitt Wrestling promotes alum Jake Wentzel to assistant coach

PITTSBURGH — Pitt wrestling promoted prestigious alum Jake Wentzel from volunteer assistant coach to assistant coach, the program announced on Tuesday.

The NCAA changed a rule allowing for volunteer assistant coaches to become full-time coaches, something that head coach Keith Gavin took full advantage of as he makes Wentzel his third assistant coach. Wentzel joins other assistant coaches Drew Headlee and Luke Pletcher on the Pitt wrestling coaching staff.

Wentzel wrestled for Pitt from 2016-22 and finished with a storied career. He won the ACC and qualified for the NCAA Championships from 2020-22 at 165 pounds. His best season came at the 2021 NCAA Championships, where he made it to the final match, but lost to No. 8 Shane Griffith of Stanford in a 6-2 decision.

