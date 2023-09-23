Local

The Pitt/North Carolina GameDay Notebook- September 23

By Mike Vukovcan

Pitt footballs (Pitt Athletics/Pitt Athletics)

By Mike Vukovcan

PITTSBURGH — Pitt’s 1-2 start has been both surprising and disappointing but the only brightside to that is that neither of the losses to Cincinnati or West Virginia were conference games.

However, that changes tonight as ACC starts with the Panthers hosting are North Carolina for a primetime matchup.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium is set for 8 p.m. Oddsmakers currently have Pitt has 7-point underdogs.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man in custody after police find drugs, illegal gun in house in Munhall
  • Woman accused of stabbing niece instead of dog who ate her chicken sandwich
  • ‘It could have been avoided’ Family of man killed during shootout with man on bond speaks out
  • VIDEO: Kennywood Phantom Fall Fest begins, park dealing with some power outages on opening night
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read