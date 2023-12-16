Pitt’s Blake Hinson, Bub Carrington take home both ACC weekly awards

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Blake Hinson and Carlton “Bub” Carrington both took home ACC awards on Monday for their spectacular performances last week.

Hinson was named ACC Player of the Week, while the rookie, Carrington, took home ACC Rookie of the Week honors for the third time in five weeks this season.

Pitt finished the week with a 2-0 record, bouncing back from losses to Clemson and Missouri the week before with “W’s” over West Virginia and Canisius. In the two games, Hinson shot the lights out, going 12 for 19 from three-point range including a Pitt record nine three-pointers made against the Mountaineers. Hinson averaged 27.5 points per game in the two games, and currently leads the Panthers, and the ACC, in scoring with 21.9 points per game. That also ranks him as the ninth-best scorer in Division One.

