Pitt’s Blake Hinson earns 1st team all-ACC Honors

Pittsburgh forward Blake Hinson (2) celebrates a basket against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Blake Hinson’s stellar senior season has been recognized by many around the nation throughout this year.

Now, he is being recognized by the Atlantic Coast Conference for his elite play in the league this year. On Monday, the conference announced that Hinson was a member of the 1st Team All-ACC squad, along with RJ Davis (UNC), PJ Hall (Clemson), Kyle Filipowski (Duke), and Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest).

Hinson received the fifth-most votes in the league’s voting, behind the four listed above.

