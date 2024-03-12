Pitt’s Blake Hinson earns 1st team all-ACC Honors

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Blake Hinson’s stellar senior season has been recognized by many around the nation throughout this year.

Now, he is being recognized by the Atlantic Coast Conference for his elite play in the league this year. On Monday, the conference announced that Hinson was a member of the 1st Team All-ACC squad, along with RJ Davis (UNC), PJ Hall (Clemson), Kyle Filipowski (Duke), and Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest).

Hinson received the fifth-most votes in the league’s voting, behind the four listed above.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group