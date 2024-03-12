Pitt’s guard duo of Leggett, Carrington takes home ACC honors

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

On Monday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that guard Ishmael Leggett has won the ACC’s Sixth Man of the Year award for his stellar play this season off Pitt’s bench.

Leggett received 33 votes for the award, beating out Syracuse’s Quadir Copeland, North Carolina’s Seth Trimble, Georgia Tech’s Kyle Strudivant, BC’s Mason Madsen, Florida State’s Primo Spears, and Duke’s Caleb Foster.

The Prince George’s County, Maryland native came to Pitt this season after beginning his career with the Rhode Island Rams of the Atlantic 10. After scoring 16.4 points per game last year with the Rams, Leggett is averaging 11.9 points per game and is grabbing 5.5 rebounds per game. He has started 14 games this year, but for the last stretch of Pitt’s season, Jeff Capel inserted Jaland Lowe into the starting lineup in place of Leggett. However, Capel refers to Leggett as a player who plays “starter’s minutes.” He is averaging 28.4 minutes per game, the third-most on the team.

The league also announced that freshman guard Bub Carrington earned All-Rookie honors.

