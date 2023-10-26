Pitt’s Jeff Capel not in favor of downsizing ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The ACC is changing. Next year, the conference will add Cal, Stanford and SMU as part of football-driven realignment in an effort to keep up with the joneses in an ever-evolving collegiate landscape.

When the Golden Bears, Cardinal and Mustangs come aboard, it will put the league at 18 teams. As things currently stand, when the regular season of college basketball ends, all 15 ACC teams participate in its conference tournament.

But on Wednesday, conference commissioner Jim Phillips indicated that slimmed-down version of the ACC Tournament could be coming soon.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group