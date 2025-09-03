Local

Pitt’s Kyle Louis named ACC Linebacker of the Week

By WPXI.com News Staff
Pittsburgh Football FILE PHOTO: Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (9) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis was named the ACC Linebacker of the Week following his standout performance in the Panthers’ 61-9 victory over Duquesne on Saturday.

Louis, a redshirt junior, opened the 2025 season with an impressive stat line, recording six tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. His two sacks, which came on consecutive plays in the first quarter, effectively stopped one of Duquesne’s early drives.

Louis’s performance against Duquesne matched his single-game career high for sacks, a feat he previously achieved against Clemson last season. His efforts have placed him at the top of the ACC in both sacks and tackles for loss, and he ranks third nationally in sacks and fifth in tackles for loss after the first week of play.

The Pitt defense, led by Louis, held Duquesne to just 37 rushing yards and 208 total yards. Under head coach Pat Narduzzi, the Panthers boast a 21-3 record when limiting opponents to under 250 yards of total offense.

Looking ahead, Pitt will face Central Michigan this Saturday, Sept. 6 at noon at Acrisure Stadium.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read