Pittsburgh analyst to compete on Jeopardy

Daniel Moore, a contract compliance analyst from Pittsburgh, will appear as a contestant Friday on Jeopardy.

Moore will appear on an episode with host Ken Jennings, who shares hosting duties with Mayim Bialik.

Jeopardy airs weekdays at 7:30 p.m. on WPXI.

Moore is the latest in a string of Pittsburghers to appear on the popular quiz show.

Erin Sheedy, a graduate student in library science, was a contestant on Tuesday.

Surgeon Chris Ban was the winner on the June 27 show, returning to compete on June 28. He told Channel 11 he planned to use his winnings to honor his late brother by donating them to have the rowhouse at North Allegheny High School renamed in his honor.

