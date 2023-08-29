Pittsburgh area farmstead’s theme honors late ‘The Price is Right Host’

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. — A fall fun destination outside of Pittsburgh is using some of its activities to honor a beloved television personality, Bob Barker, who died last weekend.

Irons Mill Farmstead unveiled the theme for its corn maze Tuesday. It’s a tribute celebrating the near 100 years of life of the longtime “The Price is Right” host.

“We couldn’t have timed this season’s theme more perfectly if we tried,” said Stacy Milliron, owner of Irons Mill Farmstead. “Bob Barker’s legacy is one of joy, entertainment, and commitment to make people happy. His energy perfectly parallels the cornerstone of our work here at Irons Mill.”

And, the farmstead is adding a new interactive element that pays homage to “The Price is Right.” Guests that visit on weekends or two holiday Mondays could be selected to participate in a game show experience that mimics the iconic show.

Winners of the gameshow sessions will be invited to the Irons Mill Showcase Showdown on Oct. 28 and could win a new car.

