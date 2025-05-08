Pittsburgh area residents say they’re looking forward to seeing new pope’s leadership

PITTSBURGH — Even though Bishop David Zubik said he was shocked, he said the election of Cardinal Robert Prevost, the first American elected pope, is a clear message from the conclave.

“It seems to me that the cardinals chose the surprise choice,” Zubik said. “It seems to me there’s a clear indication they thought it was well to continue the legacy of Pope Francis.”

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek spoke with several people after Pope Leo XIV was announced to the world Thursday afternoon to get their reaction, both Catholics and non-Catholics alike.

“There’s a first time for everything! Make the best of it! I hope it goes for a longer time,” said John Thomas, a Catholic from Coraopolis. “I hope he continues the same thing the last pope was in there.”

“This is going to bring a lot of people back to the Catholic Church,” said Joseph Brady, a non-Catholic visiting Pittsburgh from California. “We left the Catholic Church because they were so far behind the times. I’m excited for Catholics in this country. He’s going to hopefully bring a lot of people back into the church again.”

Cardinal Prevost assumes the papacy at just 69 years old. That’s younger than Pope Francis, who was 76 when elected, and Pope Benedict XVI, who was 78. Bishop Zubik said it could have a huge impact on the church.

“Well, you remember Pope John Paul II was 58. I think that barring any unforeseen health difficulties, we can expect that this can be a pretty long pontificate,” Zubik said. “I think generations hadn’t been used to 26, 27 years of John Paul II. I think certainly when you have a pontificate that can last several decades, it promises good stuff for the church and for the world.”

Zubik said he thinks Pope Leo XIV will follow much of Pope Francis’ legacy of reaching out to the poor, and serve “the people society put on the fringes.”

“The clues are already there,” Zubik said. “He’s going to be a missionary throughout the world, but if we have one of our own come back to our country, that’s going to be an outstanding moment.

