Pittsburgh artists will share work with community, sell it off at yard sale-like event

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media (PCA&M) is hosting its annual yART Sale.

The event will be held on Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1047 Shady Avenue, Pittsburgh.

The event is free and open to the public, offering a blend of yard sale and art show.

The yART Sale will feature over 30 artists selling their seconds or materials they’ve outgrown, providing an opportunity for attendees to purchase unique pieces and supplies.

The event will also offer refreshments from Kilimanjaro Flavour food truck, Two Frays Brewery, and Frios Gourmet Pops, ensuring a vibrant and enjoyable atmosphere.

Non-profit organizations such as Rivers of Steel, Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council, Just Harvest, League of Women’s Voters, and PCA&M’s Artists in Schools and Communities will have tables at the event, showcasing their initiatives and engaging with the community.

Featured artists include:

Alchemic Print Amy Made Beez Designs Beyvan Schantz Black Box Art Brooke Ebeling Art Camp Copeland Co-Efficient Stained Glass Collective CrochetingIT Divergence Design Djoi Designs Farrago Designs Feat of Clay Flyaway Fox Forlorn Moon Garbella Go Carr Go James Joseph Designs & Photography Joe Schultz Photography Jonelle Summerfield Oil Paintings Laverne Kemp Studios Little Joy Gallery Madalyn Hochendoner Mars Design Studio Mere Mud Ceramics Reimagined Recycling South Atlantic Stitching Company Squirrel Hill Design & Craft strawberryluna Studio Eskuche Ruth Trok

Calliope will play live music.

The yART Sale marks the last opportunity to view PCA&M’s 5th Annual Member and Student exhibition, which features works from over 70 artists involved in the center’s programs.

