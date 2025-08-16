Local

Pittsburgh artists will share work with community, sell it off at yard sale-like event

By WPXI.com News Staff
Pittsburgh artists will share work with community, sell it off at yard sale-like event The Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media (PCA&M) is hosting its annual yART Sale. (Pittsburgh Center for Arts and MediA/Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media)
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media (PCA&M) is hosting its annual yART Sale.

The event will be held on Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1047 Shady Avenue, Pittsburgh.

The event is free and open to the public, offering a blend of yard sale and art show.

The yART Sale will feature over 30 artists selling their seconds or materials they’ve outgrown, providing an opportunity for attendees to purchase unique pieces and supplies.

The event will also offer refreshments from Kilimanjaro Flavour food truck, Two Frays Brewery, and Frios Gourmet Pops, ensuring a vibrant and enjoyable atmosphere.

Non-profit organizations such as Rivers of Steel, Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council, Just Harvest, League of Women’s Voters, and PCA&M’s Artists in Schools and Communities will have tables at the event, showcasing their initiatives and engaging with the community.

Featured artists include:

  1. Alchemic Print
  2. Amy Made
  3. Beez Designs
  4. Beyvan Schantz
  5. Black Box Art
  6. Brooke Ebeling Art
  7. Camp Copeland
  8. Co-Efficient Stained Glass Collective
  9. CrochetingIT
  10. Divergence Design
  11. Djoi Designs
  12. Farrago Designs
  13. Feat of Clay
  14. Flyaway Fox
  15. Forlorn Moon
  16. Garbella
  17. Go Carr Go
  18. James Joseph Designs & Photography
  19. Joe Schultz Photography
  20. Jonelle Summerfield Oil Paintings
  21. Laverne Kemp Studios
  22. Little Joy Gallery
  23. Madalyn Hochendoner
  24. Mars Design Studio
  25. Mere Mud Ceramics
  26. Reimagined Recycling
  27. South Atlantic Stitching Company
  28. Squirrel Hill Design & Craft
  29. strawberryluna
  30. Studio Eskuche
  31. Ruth Trok

Calliope will play live music.

The yART Sale marks the last opportunity to view PCA&M’s 5th Annual Member and Student exhibition, which features works from over 70 artists involved in the center’s programs.

