Pittsburgh awarded more than $800K in grants to repair sidewalks, improve trail network

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh transportation projects were awarded more than $800,000 in funds from the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

Mayor Ed Gainey says a grant of $735,026 will address gaps in the city’s network of sidewalks in the Hill District and Larimer. The funds will help the city replace sidewalks and ADA ramps on several streets in the two neighborhoods. Officials anticipate the projects will be complete by 2026.

“Sidewalks are a basic building block of healthy and thriving neighborhoods, playing a vital role in connecting city residents to jobs, school, services, and commerce. This project will reconnect mobility gaps in the Hill District and Larimer, allowing residents the chance to move about safely regardless of age, gender and physical capability,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

Gainey says the city will use a second grand of $74,147 to connect the 10th Street Bridge to the Eliza Furnace Trail through a two-way cycle track on Second Avenue. The same grant will also be used to improve some of the existing trail.

