Pittsburgh-based company hosts Pickleball tournament to raise money for Parnkinson’s Foundation

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — People from all across the area gathered in Pittsburgh to celebrate their love for pickleball.

The “Gamma Pickleball Classic” is run by Gamma Sports, a Pittsburgh-based sporting goods manufacturer.

Games began on Friday and lasted until Sunday.

Proceeds from the event were given to the “Parkinson’s Foundation of Western PA.”

Organizers said more than 1,000 people traveled to the city to participate.

