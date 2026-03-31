Pittsburgh-based real estate investor closes five deals in five days, including two local buys

PITTSBURGH — A North Side-based private equity real estate firm in the midst of raising its largest fund to date has just set a new internal record.

Birgo Capital closed five deals in five business days in March. Andrew Reichert, founder and CEO, said it was the most transactions in a short, consecutive period in the firm’s 11-year history.

These transactions represent $30 million in volume and more than 400 multifamily units across two states. Two properties are in Pittsburgh. The remainder are in Ohio — two in Cincinnati and one in Cleveland. Further information about the local properties was not immediately available.

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