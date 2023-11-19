Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik asking for prayers before sixth back surgery

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik is asking for prayers before undergoing his sixth back surgery.

Zubik’s surgery is scheduled for Monday and should help resolve issues he is having with collapsing discs.

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh says Zubik may miss public appearances while he recovers but assures the public that he has done well with recovery after each one of his previous surgeries.

“Please remember me in your prayers, and especially my surgeon and all those who will be assisting him. I am looking forward to successful results so that I can be more steady on my feet in my service to all of our faithful,” Bishop Zubik said.

The diocese is expected to provide an update after the surgery is complete.

