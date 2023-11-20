Local

Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik recovering after back surgery

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Diocese of Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik

PITTSBURGH — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh gave an update on Bishop David Zubik following his back surgery on Monday.

Zubik is now in recovery and his surgeon indicated that everything went as expected, a spokesperson for the diocese said. He will be in the hospital for a few days and will continue his recovery at the Pastoral Center.

This is Zubik’s sixth back surgery and the diocese said it should help resolve issues he is having with collapsing discs.

The diocese is thanking everyone for their continued prayers for Zubik.

