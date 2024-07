CitiParks facilities will have altered hours on July 4.

Recreation centers, senior centers and Mellon Park Tennis Center will be closed.

Pools will be open from 1 to 5:45 p.m., except for Sue Murray and McBride, which will be open from noon to 4:45 p.m.

Spray Parks will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

