PITTSBURGH — A problematic bridge near Bon Air and Mount Washington has been approved to be demolished.

Tuesday, Pittsburgh City Council approved a plan to demolish a bridge that crosses over Route 51, near Woodruff Street.

The bridge is not publicly owned, but it has serious structural issues.

Demolition is expected in two to three years.

