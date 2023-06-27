Pittsburgh City Council approves resolution for police to upgrade camera equipment, tasers

PITTSBURGH — Tuesday, Pittsburgh City Council approved a new resolution for a $39.9 million, 10-year contract for city police to buy and upgrade body cams, dash cameras, Tasers, and supportive software. The proposed contract would be with Axon Enterprise. The price decrease comes one week after the Department of Public Safety introduced the initial $45 million proposal.

“We were all a little bit sticker shocked,” said Councilman Anthony Coghill, who oversees the committee.

City council members agreed on Tuesday the decision was not easy, but one that they felt was necessary.

“We don’t write a blank check for anybody for anything,” said Councilwoman Barb Warwick.

But after negotiating the cost from $45,277,527.45 to $39,982,627.45 it was the best they could provide for taxpayers. The initial proposal was priced for a 950 officer-force, currently, the department has just over 800 officers: cutting the cost by $6 million.

“It was necessary to have this technology one way or the other, whether we got it at a discount or not. In today’s world, we want everyone to be protected the citizens the police officers,” Coghill, said.

The 10-year contract will nearly double the annual budget of $2 million.

Providing new: dash cameras, body cameras, tasers, and upgraded software that can send footage in real-time and auto-record when a firearm is drawn; a fundamental change.

“In our modern world, video evidence is the most critical determining factor in any number of scenarios when we need to understand what’s happening,” said Deputy Mayor Jake Pawlak.

“You don’t want to cross the line of just recording to surveilling,” said Councilwoman Deborah Gross.

While the deal is done, some council members said the work has just begun to ensure the investment is beneficial for taxpayers who are footing the bill.

“I would like to continue to see our bureau of police, public safety department, and the city continue to reimagine public safety,” said Councilwoman Erika Strassburger.

The new resolution is approved for the next 10 years.

