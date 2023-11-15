Pittsburgh city leaders looking to ease childcare center requirements

PITTSBURGH — In an effort to combat a shortage of childcare centers, Pittsburgh city leaders will soon weigh whether to ease zoning requirements and other hurdles that can impede facilities from opening.

“We’re trying to cut down on those barriers so that families can get some relief, and so Pittsburghers can work,” said Councilman Bobby Wilson, who is sponsoring the legislation.

This week, the Pittsburgh Planning Commission was briefed on the proposal that would make it easier for childcare facilities to open within the city.

“For instance, a facility caring for four to six children would be able to open in all residential zoning districts without having to go through a hearing before the zoning board. That would expedite the process to open, [and] also free up the board for other matters,” Wilson said.

The change would also eliminate parking space requirements for centers.

“They all have to be state certified - that doesn’t go away,” Wilson said. “We’re just cutting the red tape locally.”

The Planning Commission will have to approve the proposal, which would then go before the council for a vote.

Wilson is hopeful that it will pass, allowing for changes in 2024.

The proposal comes at a time when 6,000 children are on childcare waitlists in Allegheny County, Wilson said. His data shows that 75 percent of families are struggling to find childcare, and in 2024 it’s expected that 1 in 3 centers could close.

NBC News reports that the end of pandemic-era funding for childcare centers has put many in a bind.

