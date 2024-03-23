Local

Pittsburgh club hosting walk for cancer research after Princess Kate’s diagnosis

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
Princess Catherine

FILE PHOTO: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. The princess was admitted to a hospital for planned abdominal surgery. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh club that planned to host a Kate Middleton search party walk this weekend has changed its plans after she announced her cancer diagnosis.

The Pittsburgh Girls Who Walk club will now host a walk to raise awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society.

The “Hats Off To Kate” walk will start at 11 a.m. on Sunday at the Highland Park Reservoir.

Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite hat or fascinator.

Donations are not required to attend but are highly encouraged.

