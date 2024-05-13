Local

Pittsburgh convicted felon sentenced to federal prison for possession of cocaine, stolen gun

By WPXI.com News Staff

Jail Jail (Pixabay)

By WPXI.com News Staff

A Pittsburgh man was sentenced in federal court on convictions for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Allen Gregory Edmonds, 36, was sentenced to five years in jail followed by four years of supervised release.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pittsburgh convicted felon pleads guilty to possessing cocaine, stolen handgun

Officers executed a federal search warrant on Edmond, his vehicle and his home on Dec. 19, 2023.

Investigators found a backpack containing approximately two kilograms of cocaine in the bedroom of his Pittsburgh home, according to court documents. A loaded gun, which investigators later found was reported stolen, was found in his bedroom closet.

Edmonds was previously convicted in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas of a felony drug trafficking offense and a felony firearm offense.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 1 dead, 2 injured in Uniontown shooting
  • ‘Good puppy’ abandoned, tied to pole with note outside animal shelter
  • Longtime WPXI reporter Dee Thompson dies at age 84
  • VIDEO: NWS confirms 2 tornadoes hit Fayette County on Saturday
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read