Pittsburgh convicted felon sentenced to federal prison for possession of cocaine, stolen gun

A Pittsburgh man was sentenced in federal court on convictions for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Allen Gregory Edmonds, 36, was sentenced to five years in jail followed by four years of supervised release.

Officers executed a federal search warrant on Edmond, his vehicle and his home on Dec. 19, 2023.

Investigators found a backpack containing approximately two kilograms of cocaine in the bedroom of his Pittsburgh home, according to court documents. A loaded gun, which investigators later found was reported stolen, was found in his bedroom closet.

Edmonds was previously convicted in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas of a felony drug trafficking offense and a felony firearm offense.

