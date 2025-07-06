Local

Pittsburgh cooling centers to open during Monday’s high heat

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — With forecasted temperatures in the upper 80s, Pittsburgh city officials decided to open cooling centers on Monday.

CitiParks is activating six Healthy Active Living Centers as cooling centers from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The cooling centers will be located at:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 1555 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 3515 McClure Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 745 Greenfield Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 7321 Frankstown Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 720 Sherwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15204

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 12th & Bingham Streets Pittsburgh, PA 15203            

