Pittsburgh cooling centers to open during Monday’s high heat

PITTSBURGH — With forecasted temperatures in the upper 80s, Pittsburgh city officials decided to open cooling centers on Monday.
CitiParks is activating six Healthy Active Living Centers as cooling centers from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The cooling centers will be located at:
Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 1555 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 3515 McClure Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 745 Greenfield Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 7321 Frankstown Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15208
Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 720 Sherwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15204
South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 12th & Bingham Streets Pittsburgh, PA 15203
