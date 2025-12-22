Pittsburgh Cultural Trust creates new C-suite role, hires Pirates executive to fill it

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust on Thursday announced a hire to its C-suite in a newly created role.

The Cultural Trust said that Jason Witzberger has been named to the role of chief revenue officer, effective Jan. 5, 2026. It’s a new position on the executive leadership team for the downtown-based arts organization, and the Cultural Trust said Witzberger will focus on growing its earned revenue, leading marketing and guest services efforts in order to drive ticket sales. The organization also said that he will manage revenue streams that include facility rentals, concessions and parking.

The Cultural Trust worked with national executive search firm Isaacson, Miller Inc. to recruit Witzberger, but they didn’t have to look far — he comes to the organization after most recently serving as vice president of business intelligence for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He had been with the Pirates for 17 years, starting there as an intern in baseball operations.

