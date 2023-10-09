Pittsburgh Cultural Trust drops downtown cineplex redevelopment plan for former Bally’s site

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is rolling the credits before the show could get started on its plan to establish a new cineplex showing mainstream movies on Sixth Street downtown.

The organization announced Friday that it is dropping the cineplex plan slated for the former Bally’s Total Fitness Club at 119 Sixth Street within the Cultural District.

The reason is a familiar one given the challenges coming out of the pandemic: Cost.

