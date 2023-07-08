Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership hiring event staff for Picklesburgh, here’s how to apply

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is hiring staff for Picklesburgh 2023.

Help is needed for all three days, July 21, 22 and 23. Positions pay $16 an hour.

Each staff member gets a T-shirt for each day they’re scheduled, staff parking and more.

The PDP says staff could be expected to do any of the following:

Merchandise sales clerk – conducts basic transactions for official Picklesburgh merchandise sales

ID Checker/ Wristbander - This position requires RAMP Certification to ensure the legal drinking age for 21+ wristbands

Info Tent Ambassador - Be a resource for patrons, and help with directions

Kids Area Activity Assistant - Have fun in the kids’ tent, making crafts with the kids and overseeing a fun environment. (Clearances needed)

Production Assistant - Assist with duties as needed in the production of the festival

Click here to apply.

