Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership meeting highlights plans and investments in the years to come

PITTSBURGH — The leadership of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership touted a strategy and a future for the Golden Triangle on Wednesday evening that includes eliminating homeless encampments, adding new programming and goals for more residential conversions and more retail.

At the organization’s annual meeting at the Pittsburgh Playhouse, PDP CEO Jeremy Waldrup detailed the efforts underway to shift the identity of downtown from an underperforming office market to a more balanced neighborhood of residents and visitors.

“Downtown Pittsburgh has transformed into so much more than a business district,” he said, introducing an evening that included a vote on board seats and a panel discussion of downtown business improvement districts around the country.

Waldrup along with Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey benchmarked basic momentum for the urban core.

