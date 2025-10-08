Pittsburgh high school placed on lockdown, police find teen with gun nearby

PITTSBURGH — Beechview residents tell Channel 11 they’ve had enough of the teen violence, after hearing that a student brought a loaded gun to Brashear High School

According to Channel 11 sources, a 16-year-old Perry High School student was spotted getting off a bus at Brashear this morning.

Sources say that the student apparently was grabbing his waist, and school officials tell Channel 11, a student reported it.

From there, school officials put the building on lockdown.

When school police confronted the teen, sources say he ran off and hid behind a dumpster at the Eat’n Park on Banksville. Officers found him with a loaded gun.

It’s the second time in a month that we’ve told you about violence at a PPS school.

A 16-year-old boy is currently charged as an adult after police say he stabbed three classmates a few weeks ago.

Now, an alleged loaded gun at the school.

