Local

Pittsburgh to host National Night Out events

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Pittsburgh Skyline WPXI

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

National Night Out, which aims to strengthen relationships between first responders and the community, will take place in Pittsburgh on Aug. 6.

The event is a national community-building campaign, with neighborhoods hosting block parties, festivals and cookouts featuring safety demonstrations, youth events and visits by public safety staff.

For more information or to register an event, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • $34M project to replace old water mains in Pittsburgh will shut down busy road for more than a year
  • After several area bear sightings, Pa. Game Commission offers tips for community members
  • ‘We need him to come back’: Pittsburgh police, community looking for missing 24-year-old
  • VIDEO:‘He worked harder than anybody’: Youth baseball coach remembers teen killed while riding bike home
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read