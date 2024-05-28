Pittsburgh to host National Night Out events

National Night Out, which aims to strengthen relationships between first responders and the community, will take place in Pittsburgh on Aug. 6.

The event is a national community-building campaign, with neighborhoods hosting block parties, festivals and cookouts featuring safety demonstrations, youth events and visits by public safety staff.

For more information or to register an event, click here.

