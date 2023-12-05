Pittsburgh to host NCAA Division II Volleyball National Championship

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is hosting the NCAA Division II Volleyball National Championship tournament this week.

The tournament will take place from Dec. 7-9 at Robert Morris University’s UPMC Events Center.

Eight teams are participating, and four quarterfinal matches are scheduled for Thursday:

Game One: No. 3 Wayne State College (NE) vs. No. 6 California State – Los Angeles, 12:00 p.m.

Game Two: No. 2 University of Missouri – St. Louis vs. No. 7 Anderson University (SC), 2:30 p.m.

Game Three: No. 4 West Texas A & M vs. No. 5 Penn West University, Clarion, 5:00 p.m.

Game Four: No. 1 University of Tampa vs. No. 8 Bentley University, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals will be held at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Friday with the championship match to follow on Saturday at 5 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball National Championship and look forward to welcoming all of the teams to Pittsburgh,” Director of Athletics for Penn West University, Clarion Wendy Snodgrass said. “We realize how hard these elite athletes have been working to achieve their goals of earning a spot at the national championship, and we are excited to give them an experience they will never forget.”

