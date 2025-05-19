Pittsburgh launches storm assessment survey as county officials work to get disaster loan assistance

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County officials are trying to get a disaster loan to aid in the recovery from a severe storm on April 29, but need help from the community.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, in order to get a disaster declaration and receive a loan from the Small Business Administration, at least 25 properties in the county must have sustained at least 40% uninsured damage.

If accepted by the SBA, the loan would help people cover non-insured losses with low-interest loans. Businesses, homeowners, renters and private nonprofit organizations could apply for the disaster loans.

Pittsburgh city officials ask anyone who had property damaged in the storm to fill out a survey. The information submitted through the survey will be compiled and used to perform formal damage assessments, which will then be submitted to county officials.

Click here to take the survey.

