Pittsburgh leaders announce new comprehensive city planning efforts

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh leaders announced a renewed effort to put forth a comprehensive city plan.

“This is the first time a plan like this has been done in over 200 years,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

On Wednesday, Mayor Ed Gainey along with members of the city council officially announced plans for a comprehensive city plan. Historically, efforts to approve a plan in its entirety have failed. But last month when the city council approved a $6 million bid from the Gainey administration, it signaled a renewed commitment.

“The city’s comprehensive planning efforts up to now have been through a piecemeal approach that gauged residents citywide on one or two topics at a time,” said Sharonda Whatley, the director of Pittsburgh’s City Planning.

The administration said past planning efforts were at a community level which they say have resulted in vast inequities among the city’s 90 neighborhoods. This time around their plan is to hear from all residents.

“To engage with 30,000 people so that’s about 10% of the population most planning efforts engage around 2-5% of their population,” Whatley said.

The plan would look at 19 topics.

“This comprehensive plan process will strive to address past land use failures,” Gainey explained.

One of the most critical is a zoning overhaul which officials agree has stunted growth, but with a ticket price of $6 million, critics worry the plan may cost taxpayers too much.

Channel 11 News asked residents what they would like to see addressed.

“The homeless, need to be more paid attention to and more taken care of,” said Lois.

“More green spaces would be fantastic there are a lot of really cool things you can do with it,” said Stephen Crnkovich, a Mt. Washington resident.

The comprehensive plan is expected to be completed over the next two years and the city will provide updates through their portal.

